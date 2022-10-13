Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Buys Shares of 11,889 The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Manitowoc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Manitowoc by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Manitowoc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Manitowoc by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MTW shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Manitowoc from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $12.00 price objective on Manitowoc in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Manitowoc from $14.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Manitowoc in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Manitowoc from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.07.

In other Manitowoc news, CEO Aaron H. Ravenscroft acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $29,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,132,313.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 12,119 shares of company stock worth $124,994. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Manitowoc stock opened at $7.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $23.26. The company has a market capitalization of $275.81 million, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 2.08.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.15). Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $497.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

