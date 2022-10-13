Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Buys Shares of 2,743 Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,743 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WDC. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Western Digital by 8.5% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 28,712 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 217.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 16,504 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the first quarter worth $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Western Digital by 21.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,703 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital in the first quarter valued at $4,651,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $88,712.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Western Digital Stock Down 1.6 %

Several research firms have recently commented on WDC. Barclays decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.45.

WDC opened at $34.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.56. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $31.56 and a 12 month high of $69.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.11 and a 200 day moving average of $47.78.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

About Western Digital

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.