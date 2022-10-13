Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Has $122,000 Stock Position in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) by 762.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,581 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in GoPro were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GoPro by 198.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in GoPro during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in GoPro by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoPro during the first quarter worth $143,000. 57.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GPRO opened at $4.99 on Thursday. GoPro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $12.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $777.14 million, a PE ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.20.

GoPro ( NASDAQ:GPRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $250.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.72 million. GoPro had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 31.70%. GoPro’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on GoPro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GoPro in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoPro has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

