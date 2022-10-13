Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Has $126,000 Stock Holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) by 136.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JXN. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 41.9% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 44.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:JXN opened at $30.25 on Thursday. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $47.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.29 and a 200-day moving average of $33.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.48.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.76. Jackson Financial had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $121,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,635,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,156,961. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JXN shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Jackson Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Jackson Financial Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

