Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Has $127,000 Stock Holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) by 249.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMRK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

AMRK stock opened at $27.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.71 and a 12 month high of $44.60. The firm has a market cap of $636.02 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of -0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.09.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

