Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Invests $126,000 in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 9.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,990,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,649,000 after buying an additional 263,582 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,750,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,743,000 after acquiring an additional 61,817 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,055,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,835,000 after acquiring an additional 59,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 671,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,144,000 after acquiring an additional 25,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,283,000 after acquiring an additional 132,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SpartanNash news, Director Hawthorne L. Proctor sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $140,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,239.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SpartanNash Stock Performance

Shares of SpartanNash stock opened at $31.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.03. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $22.23 and a 52 week high of $37.48.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 9.71%. SpartanNash’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

SpartanNash Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPTN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SpartanNash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

SpartanNash Profile

(Get Rating)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.