Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Purchases New Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 560,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $402,941,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $455,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Lam Research by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 254,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,916,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Lam Research by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 456,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $328,355,000 after buying an additional 33,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LRCX. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $550.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $597.30.

Lam Research stock opened at $323.98 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $322.31 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $433.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $457.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.31 by $1.52. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 37.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.07%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

