Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Takes $129,000 Position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GRBK. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Green Brick Partners by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 16,810 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Green Brick Partners by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Green Brick Partners by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors grew its stake in Green Brick Partners by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 14,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on GRBK. Wedbush cut Green Brick Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Green Brick Partners from $21.00 to $17.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JMP Securities cut Green Brick Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Green Brick Partners from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Green Brick Partners Stock Performance

Shares of GRBK stock opened at $22.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $32.25.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $525.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.43 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 16.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

