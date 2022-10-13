Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Takes Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,407 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 37.2% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 40,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 59.7% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 21,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 326.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 301,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,317,000 after purchasing an additional 230,735 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the second quarter valued at about $1,378,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the second quarter valued at about $561,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Iridium Communications

In other news, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $350,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,614.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director A B. Krongard sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total transaction of $5,219,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,303,866.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $350,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,614.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 175,301 shares of company stock worth $7,954,783. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Iridium Communications Trading Down 0.7 %

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Iridium Communications in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

IRDM opened at $46.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.38 and a 200-day moving average of $40.75. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.73 and a 52-week high of $48.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $174.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.46 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Recommended Stories

