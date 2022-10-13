Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Trading Down 5.8%

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) shares fell 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $51.32 and last traded at $52.27. 19,390 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,804,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.46.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COUP. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.35.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 43.73% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. The firm had revenue of $211.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $377,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $377,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $534,498.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,700,538.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,455 shares of company stock worth $1,583,602 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COUP. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in Coupa Software by 139.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 56.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 10,161.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

