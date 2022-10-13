Covenant Price Tops $2.03 (COVN)

Covenant (COVN) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 13th. Covenant has a market cap of $109.87 million and approximately $5,508.00 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covenant token can currently be bought for about $2.03 or 0.00010466 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Covenant has traded 27% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Covenant Profile

Covenant’s genesis date was November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,064,961 tokens. The official message board for Covenant is medium.com/@covenantchild. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Covenant is covenantchild.io.

Covenant Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant (COVN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Covenant has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Covenant is 2.17406153 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $5,820.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://covenantchild.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covenant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covenant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

