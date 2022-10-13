Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CBRL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.33.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $94.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.11. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52-week low of $81.87 and a 52-week high of $149.36.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.19. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The company had revenue of $830.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is presently 91.71%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 761.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

