Credit Suisse Group Lowers Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Price Target to $4.00

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group to $4.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 82.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CYH. Bank of America lowered shares of Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Community Health Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Community Health Systems Stock Up 1.9 %

CYH traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.19. 94,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,315,067. Community Health Systems has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $15.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.19. The stock has a market cap of $295.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.79.

Insider Activity at Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($2.51). Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Community Health Systems news, Chairman Wayne T. Smith purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 3,259,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,777,588. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Health Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,414,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,450,000 after acquiring an additional 93,270 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,407,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,532,000 after buying an additional 198,080 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 11.3% during the first quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 7,126,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,594,000 after buying an additional 724,401 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 7.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,481,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,804,000 after buying an additional 318,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 13.5% during the second quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 3,693,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,851,000 after buying an additional 440,725 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.