Creditcoin (CTC) Market Cap Achieves $70.75 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $70.75 million and approximately $9.90 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00001849 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005405 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001332 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00017759 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About Creditcoin

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin (CTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Creditcoin has a current supply of 599,999,997 with 207,254,279 in circulation. The last known price of Creditcoin is 0.35136568 USD and is down -13.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $10,218,520.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://creditcoin.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

