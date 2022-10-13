Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Trading Up 4% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Rating) rose 4% on Thursday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$9.00 to C$10.50. The company traded as high as C$5.71 and last traded at C$5.71. Approximately 148,320 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,079,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.49.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.75 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$8.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer John Glenn Leach sold 125,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.50, for a total value of C$688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,430,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,871,732.74. Also, Senior Officer Jamie Bowman sold 65,860 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.21, for a total transaction of C$342,867.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 751,023 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$3,909,825.74.

Crew Energy Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$944.58 million and a PE ratio of 3.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.66.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$198.24 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crew Energy Inc. will post 0.9100001 earnings per share for the current year.

Crew Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

Featured Stories

