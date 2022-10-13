Critical Survey: Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) vs. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC)

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) and Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gladstone Capital and Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Capital $53.79 million 5.45 $84.30 million $1.41 6.06 Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Gladstone Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Gladstone Capital has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Gladstone Capital and Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Capital 0 2 0 0 2.00 Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.9% of Gladstone Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.3% of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Gladstone Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Gladstone Capital and Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Capital 77.23% 9.88% 5.50% Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Gladstone Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.5%. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Gladstone Capital pays out 57.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Gladstone Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Gladstone Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Gladstone Capital beats Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants. It operates as a business development company. The fund also makes private equity investments in acquisitions, buyouts and recapitalizations, and refinancing existing debts. It targets small and medium-sized companies in United States. It is industry agnostic and seeks to invest in companies engaged in the business services, light and specialty manufacturing, niche industrial products and services, specialty consumer products and services, energy services, transportation and logistics, healthcare and education services, specialty chemicals, media and communications and aerospace and defense. The fund seeks to invest between $7 million and $30 million in companies that have between $20 million and $150 million in sales and EBITDA between $3 million and $25 million. It prefers to acquire minority stakes. It seeks to exit its investments through strategic acquisitions by other industry participants or financial buyers, initial public offerings of common stock, or other capital market transactions.

About Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Capital California Municipal Bond Index and S&P California Municipal Bond Index. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio was formed on June 19, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.

