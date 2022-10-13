Critical Survey: KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) versus Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT)

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT – Get Rating) and KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.2% of Jianpu Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 40.1% of Jianpu Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.4% of KLDiscovery shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Jianpu Technology has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KLDiscovery has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jianpu Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A KLDiscovery 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Jianpu Technology and KLDiscovery, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jianpu Technology and KLDiscovery’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jianpu Technology $126.33 million 0.29 -$31.35 million N/A N/A KLDiscovery $320.48 million 0.47 -$60.54 million ($1.34) -2.61

Jianpu Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than KLDiscovery.

Profitability

This table compares Jianpu Technology and KLDiscovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jianpu Technology N/A N/A N/A KLDiscovery -17.98% -47.84% -5.33%

Summary

Jianpu Technology beats KLDiscovery on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jianpu Technology

Jianpu Technology Inc. operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform allows users to access to financial products, including loans, credit cards, insurance products, and other financial products. It recommends financial products to individual users and assists the financial service providers in targeting users with specific characteristics based on the users' financial needs and profile, as well as the products offerings and risk appetite of the financial service providers. The company also provides big data and system-based risk management, advertising and marketing, and other services primarily to financial service providers. It operates its platform under the Rong360 brand name. Jianpu Technology Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About KLDiscovery

KLDiscovery Inc. provides eDiscovery, information governance, and data recovery solutions to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula Ecosystem, an information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the identification, preservation, collection, processing, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); eDiscovery.com Review, a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; and Relativity, a document review tool. It also provides KLD Analytics, which offers technology-assisted review tools for predictive coding, workflow, email threading, near-duplicate detection, and language identification; KLD Processing, a processing platform; technology enabled managed review services; digital forensics services; and information archiving services. In addition, the company offers advisory services, such as eDiscovery readiness and response solutions, including eDiscovery expert witness, custodian interviews, preservation and collection strategy, and legal hold solution; information governance solutions comprising Office 365 health check and legal hold process improvement; and data privacy solutions, including privacy compliance assessment and data breach risk mitigation. Further, it provides data recovery services; email recovery services; tape services comprising backup infrastructure migration and consolidation, legacy tape and data remediation, and recovery from physically-damaged and quickly-erased or partially-overwritten tapes; and data destruction services. Additionally, the company provides data recovery software, such as Ontrack EasyRecovery and Ontrack PowerControls. KLDiscovery Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

