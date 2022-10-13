Cross Staff Investments Inc Reduces Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cross Staff Investments Inc trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,206 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 14,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,806 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Walmart Stock Performance

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,038,431.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $130.90. 192,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,366,230. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

