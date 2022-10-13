Cross Staff Investments Inc Reduces Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Cross Staff Investments Inc cut its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.2% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% in the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 1,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 24.2% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $662.00 to $720.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $761.29.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ORLY stock traded up $8.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $735.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,793. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $713.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $675.79. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $562.90 and a 12-month high of $750.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $5,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 294,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,207,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $5,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 294,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,207,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total transaction of $145,004.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 66,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,961,523.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,644 shares of company stock valued at $37,337,691. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

