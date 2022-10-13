Cross Staff Investments Inc Sells 1,619 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Cross Staff Investments Inc reduced its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the period. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 259.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2,485.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Brown & Brown to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.13.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRO traded up $1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.73. 47,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,105. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.61 and a 200 day moving average of $62.42. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.90.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $838.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.46 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 18.98%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.