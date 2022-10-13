Cross Staff Investments Inc Sells 441 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Cross Staff Investments Inc decreased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 605.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 96.4% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 136.4% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.60. 265,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,790,343. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.57 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.80.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.668 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.09.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

