Cross Staff Investments Inc Sells 552 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Cross Staff Investments Inc decreased its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in Aflac were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in Aflac by 408.8% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 71,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 57,095 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE AFL traded up $1.20 on Thursday, reaching $58.61. The stock had a trading volume of 52,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,816,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.08. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 24.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,190.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,272 shares of company stock valued at $2,339,454 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.17.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

