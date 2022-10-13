Cross Staff Investments Inc Trims Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Cross Staff Investments Inc reduced its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,970 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 11.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.7% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 454,595 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,078,000 after purchasing an additional 32,515 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.0% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 373,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% in the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 42,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 6,500 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,398.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.5 %

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.76. 145,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,252,149. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The company has a market capitalization of $53.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.96.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on EPD. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

