Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 3,045 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $20,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 25.1% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 45,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Myriad Asset Management US LP acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,988,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.59.

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:LLY traded up $6.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $331.28. 74,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,475,380. The company’s 50 day moving average is $313.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.13. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $231.87 and a twelve month high of $341.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $314.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.52, for a total value of $532,364.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,964,899 shares in the company, valued at $34,570,408,215.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 360,576 shares of company stock valued at $120,470,572. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.