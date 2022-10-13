Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 956.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,483 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $9,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Logitech International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 530.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Logitech International Price Performance

LOGI traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,811. Logitech International S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $42.97 and a fifty-two week high of $91.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.51 and its 200-day moving average is $56.90.

Logitech International Increases Dividend

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.12). Logitech International had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.0023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous dividend of $0.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Logitech International from CHF 72 to CHF 66 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Logitech International from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Loop Capital downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Logitech International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Logitech International Profile

(Get Rating)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.