Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 455,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,516 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 1.0% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $37,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 165.6% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 101.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $3.02 on Thursday, reaching $67.13. 1,728,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,233,250. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $62.62 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.04 and a 200 day moving average of $87.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 40.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.68 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.45%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.