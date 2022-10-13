Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $10.28 Million Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $10,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 94.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 58.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth $32,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $338.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America decreased their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.00.

Linde Price Performance

LIN stock traded up $10.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $281.92. The stock had a trading volume of 85,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,117. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.00. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.12. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

