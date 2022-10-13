Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $12.54 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $12,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 404.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.77.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 4.1 %

EMR traded up $3.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.66. 171,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,140,028. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.47. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $100.47. The stock has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.