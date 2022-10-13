Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $14.48 Million Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $14,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle by 4.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 45,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle during the second quarter valued at about $4,201,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 12.4% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 16.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 299,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,336,000 after buying an additional 42,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 9.4% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Crown Castle from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.20.

Shares of Crown Castle stock traded up $2.20 on Thursday, hitting $131.23. 140,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,924,343. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 0.67. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $127.71 and a one year high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.17%.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

