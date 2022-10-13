Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $11,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the second quarter worth about $2,211,000. Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $347,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.5% during the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,946,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Tower from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.29.

American Tower Stock Up 3.7 %

NYSE AMT traded up $6.80 on Thursday, reaching $190.59. The company had a trading volume of 79,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,031. The company’s fifty day moving average is $246.97 and its 200-day moving average is $250.85. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $182.30 and a 1-year high of $294.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.71%.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.