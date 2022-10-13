Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 29,365 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 152,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 29,365 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $17,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $161.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.24.

BABA stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.02. 592,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,547,987. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.61. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $182.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.35.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.15 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

