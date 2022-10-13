Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN) Trading Down 1.7%

Crown Capital Partners Inc. (TSE:CRWN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$8.51 and last traded at C$8.75. Approximately 2,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 6,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.90.

Crown Capital Partners Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.38. The stock has a market cap of C$49.38 million and a P/E ratio of -39.24.

Crown Capital Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, subordinated debt, recapitalizations, PIPES, industry consolidation, mezzanine, alternative debts, bridge loans, mezzanine debt, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.