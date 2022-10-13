CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by TriaGen Wealth Management LLC

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 83.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 57,329 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in CSX by 663.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.42.

CSX stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,910,542. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $26.34 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $58.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.71.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

