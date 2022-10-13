CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on CSX to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.68.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX stock opened at $26.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.89 and a 200-day moving average of $31.71. CSX has a 52 week low of $26.34 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $57.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CSX will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CSX by 2.0% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth about $771,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 8.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,148,000 after buying an additional 76,499 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of CSX by 14.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 183,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after buying an additional 23,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

