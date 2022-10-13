CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 277.3% from the September 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 83.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CTPVF shares. Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on CTP in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on CTP from €15.00 ($15.31) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Get CTP alerts:

CTP Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CTPVF remained flat at 13.90 on Thursday. CTP has a twelve month low of 13.83 and a twelve month high of 13.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 13.90.

About CTP

CTP N.V. engages in the ownership, development, management, and leasing of logistics and industrial real estate properties in Central and Eastern Europe. Its properties are used primarily for production and warehousing, third-party logistics and distribution, offices, and others. The company also operates 3 hotels under the Courtyard by Marriott brand in the Czech Republic under management agreements with third party.

See Also

