Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH) Insider Clint Sever Sells 26,664 Shares

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) insider Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $87,991.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,950,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,035,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, October 11th, Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of Cue Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total value of $88,524.48.

On Tuesday, September 27th, Clint Sever sold 19,215 shares of Cue Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $56,492.10.

On Thursday, September 29th, Clint Sever sold 19,290 shares of Cue Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $56,712.60.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of Cue Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $95,457.12.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of Cue Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $115,188.48.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of Cue Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $95,457.12.

On Thursday, July 21st, Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of Cue Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total value of $88,791.12.

On Tuesday, July 19th, Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of Cue Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $93,057.36.

NASDAQ HLTH traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,175. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.47. Cue Health Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $16.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.46.

Cue Health ( NASDAQ:HLTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.54 million. Cue Health had a positive return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. Equities analysts forecast that Cue Health Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cue Health in the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cue Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,927,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Cue Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cue Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cue Health by 100.0% during the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HLTH shares. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Cue Health to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cue Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Cue Health to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

