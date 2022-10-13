Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) Short Interest Down 40.0% in September

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the September 15th total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 40,949 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Cumberland Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

CPIX stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.29. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,004. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.35. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $7.51.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 20.13%.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, rheumatology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.