Cummins Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.57 (NYSE:CMI)

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 1.57 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%.

Cummins has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Cummins has a dividend payout ratio of 31.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cummins to earn $20.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.5%.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CMI opened at $218.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.55 and its 200 day moving average is $207.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Cummins has a 12-month low of $184.27 and a 12-month high of $247.48. The company has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.40. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cummins will post 18.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.22.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In related news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cummins news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total transaction of $1,120,055.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,644,149.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,001 shares of company stock worth $3,157,774. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cummins

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 9.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 43.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.