Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUBT) Short Interest Update

Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUBT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 77.9% from the September 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,564,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Curative Biotechnology Price Performance

CUBT stock remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday. 245,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,167. Curative Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03.

Get Curative Biotechnology alerts:

About Curative Biotechnology

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Curative Biotechnology, Inc, a development-stage biomedical company, focuses on novel treatments for rare diseases. The company focuses on therapies with potentially accelerated development paths as a result of the disease, the nature of the therapeutic itself, or the stage of clinical development. Its pipeline candidates include CURB906, an antibody-drug conjugate for targeting CD56 positive brain tumors; and IMT504, a novel immune therapy to treat rabies.

Receive News & Ratings for Curative Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curative Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.