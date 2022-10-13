Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.66. The consensus estimate for Customers Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $7.38 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CUBI. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.57.

Customers Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CUBI opened at $31.38 on Thursday. Customers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $29.21 and a 52-week high of $76.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.60.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.03). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 38.56%. The business had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Customers Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 11.9% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 9,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $7,013,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 4.2% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 542,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,296,000 after buying an additional 22,095 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 33.6% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 445,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,249,000 after buying an additional 112,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 75.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 998,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,272,000 after buying an additional 427,959 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

Further Reading

