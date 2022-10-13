Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Invests $209,000 in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ODP during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC increased its stake in ODP by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC now owns 388,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,788,000 after purchasing an additional 53,170 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ODP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ODP by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ODP by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 219,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Zoe Maloney sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $250,648.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,413.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

ODP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of ODP from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ODP in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ODP opened at $36.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.03. The ODP Co. has a 1 year low of $28.85 and a 1 year high of $48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. ODP had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a positive return on equity of 14.99%. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The ODP Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

