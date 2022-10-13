CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC trimmed its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,175 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 40.0% in the second quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 3,499 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,584 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 14.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,668,481 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $154,617,000 after acquiring an additional 208,815 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,802 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 28.6% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS stock traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.13. The stock had a trading volume of 259,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,595,867. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $82.20 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The company has a market cap of $118.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.55.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.