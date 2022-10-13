Cwm LLC Purchases 47,842 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 541,992 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,842 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $21,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 40.7% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,266 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 21,211 shares during the period. WC Walker & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 50,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 66.7% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 38.4% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 167,887 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after acquiring an additional 46,584 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock opened at $28.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.52 and a 52-week high of $54.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Comcast from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.48.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

