Cwm LLC Raises Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 369.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,266 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.36% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $20,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,170,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,749,000 after acquiring an additional 352,453 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,606,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,154,000 after acquiring an additional 74,504 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 906,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,980,000 after acquiring an additional 76,043 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 51.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 751,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,610,000 after acquiring an additional 254,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 623,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,304,000 after acquiring an additional 45,593 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.46. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.31 and a 1-year high of $59.94.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th.

