Cwm LLC Sells 14,284 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 378,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,284 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $11,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth approximately $771,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CSX by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,148,000 after purchasing an additional 76,499 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 14.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 183,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 23,127 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.68.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $26.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.71. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.34 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 22.47%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

