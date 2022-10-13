D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 121 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $4,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $747,950,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,688,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cigna by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $764,682,000 after purchasing an additional 639,645 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cigna by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,396,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $367,922,000 after purchasing an additional 385,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at $54,184,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cigna

In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total value of $247,129.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,200.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,580 shares of company stock worth $4,792,771. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Stock Performance

NYSE:CI opened at $288.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $87.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $287.10 and its 200-day moving average is $270.01. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $296.29.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.58.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

