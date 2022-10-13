D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $195.22 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $186.95 and a 1 year high of $306.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $214.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.72.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

