D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $5,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 715.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 70.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 280.0% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MGM Resorts International Trading Up 1.1 %
NYSE:MGM opened at $30.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $51.17.
MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.14%.
Insider Activity
In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 280,273 shares in the company, valued at $10,089,828. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Iac Inc. acquired 148,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,672,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,637,117.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 280,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,089,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 590,030 shares of company stock worth $20,493,524 over the last 90 days. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MGM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $58.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.97.
MGM Resorts International Profile
MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.
