D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $4.31 Million Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 80.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 6,477 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 34.1% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 170,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,195,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 36.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $89.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.71. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.54 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 107.02%.

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DLR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.36.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

