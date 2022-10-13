D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $4.58 Million Stock Position in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.17% of Atlas worth $4,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Atlas by 27.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,609,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,751,000 after buying an additional 2,266,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 21.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,401,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,324,000 after acquiring an additional 426,791 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 31.0% during the first quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,308,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,206,000 after acquiring an additional 309,524 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 8.1% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 792,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,634,000 after acquiring an additional 59,661 shares during the period. Finally, Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 8.8% during the first quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 584,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,577,000 after acquiring an additional 47,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATCO. BMO Capital Markets cut Atlas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $14.45 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. B. Riley cut their price target on Atlas from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Atlas from $14.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.36.

Atlas Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ATCO opened at $14.77 on Thursday. Atlas Corp. has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $16.23. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.95.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $413.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.43 million. Atlas had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Atlas Corp. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

Atlas Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.